Can we anticipate Kiefer Sherwood finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

  • Sherwood is yet to score through five games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Sherwood has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

