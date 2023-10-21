The Mercer Bears (4-3) meet a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-7) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer is putting up 22.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 72nd in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 44th, allowing 24.4 points per game. Wofford ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (237.1), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 95th in the FCS with 390.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Mercer vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Mercer vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Mercer Wofford 329.6 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.1 (116th) 328.4 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.7 (113th) 137.0 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.0 (91st) 192.6 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.1 (121st) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,344 yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 164 yards (23.4 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has 397 rushing yards on 75 carries with four touchdowns.

Ty James' team-high 764 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 41 targets) with six touchdowns.

Devron Harper has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 350 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon has been the target of nine passes and hauled in nine receptions for 53 yards, an average of 7.6 yards per contest.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has racked up 637 yards on 52% passing while recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 431 yards, or 61.6 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

J.T. Smith Jr. has collected 137 yards (on 25 attempts).

Kyle Pinnix's 153 receiving yards (21.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 receptions on eight targets.

Alec Holt has put together a 126-yard season so far. He's caught 16 passes on 20 targets.

Tyler Parker's six targets have resulted in three receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

