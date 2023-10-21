The Mercer Bears should win their game against the Wofford Terriers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-27.9) 40.0 Mercer 34, Wofford 6

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight of Bears games last season hit the over.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

The Terriers have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 22.6 24.4 32.0 15.7 15.0 39.0 Wofford 11.4 29.0 14.3 25.7 9.3 31.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.