Can we count on Michael McCarron scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 32 games last season, McCarron scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

McCarron produced no points on the power play last season.

McCarron averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL action.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.