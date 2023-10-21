ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Looking for information on the best bets in ACC play in Week 8? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup, and picking Duke (+14.5) over Florida State on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, as well as other potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 8 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Duke +14.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 4.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (FL) +3 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 0.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Georgia Tech -4.5 vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Tech by 7.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 8 ACC Total Bets
Over 48.5 - Clemson vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Total: 51.1 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 45.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Projected Total: 47.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 57.5 - Boston College vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Total: 59.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 8 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|6-0 (4-0 ACC)
|42.2 / 18.3
|447.7 / 363.0
|North Carolina
|6-0 (3-0 ACC)
|37.3 / 21.0
|501.3 / 359.2
|Duke
|5-1 (2-0 ACC)
|31.2 / 9.8
|387.0 / 298.5
|Louisville
|6-1 (3-1 ACC)
|34.1 / 20.6
|464.0 / 317.9
|Georgia Tech
|3-3 (2-1 ACC)
|30.8 / 29.0
|431.2 / 432.0
|Virginia Tech
|3-4 (2-1 ACC)
|24.4 / 24.7
|359.9 / 341.6
|Clemson
|4-2 (2-2 ACC)
|32.2 / 19.3
|437.3 / 262.7
|NC State
|4-3 (1-2 ACC)
|25.4 / 23.6
|347.4 / 332.9
|Boston College
|3-3 (1-2 ACC)
|27.7 / 31.7
|393.2 / 371.0
|Pittsburgh
|2-4 (1-2 ACC)
|25.8 / 25.2
|304.8 / 325.3
|Miami (FL)
|4-2 (0-2 ACC)
|37.7 / 19.0
|501.8 / 308.3
|Virginia
|1-5 (0-2 ACC)
|22.3 / 31.8
|348.8 / 379.8
|Syracuse
|4-3 (0-3 ACC)
|28.7 / 22.1
|399.9 / 380.7
|Wake Forest
|3-3 (0-3 ACC)
|23.5 / 23.0
|367.8 / 359.0
