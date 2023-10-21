Week 8 of the college football schedule included six games featuring MAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio | Akron vs. Bowling Green

Week 8 MAC Results

Ohio 20 Western Michigan 17

Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-16.5)

Ohio (-16.5) Pregame Total: 52.5

Ohio Leaders

Passing: Kurtis Rourke (24-for-39, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kurtis Rourke (24-for-39, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sieh Bangura (15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

Sieh Bangura (15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Sam Wiglusz (14 TAR, 10 REC, 155 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Michigan Leaders

Passing: Hayden Wolff (30-for-42, 290 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Hayden Wolff (30-for-42, 290 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: CJ Hester (5 ATT, 26 YDS)

CJ Hester (5 ATT, 26 YDS) Receiving: Kenneth Womack (19 TAR, 14 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Ohio Western Michigan 460 Total Yards 369 275 Passing Yards 290 185 Rushing Yards 79 0 Turnovers 1

Bowling Green 41 Akron 14

Pregame Favorite: Bowling Green (-7.5)

Bowling Green (-7.5) Pregame Total: 37.5

Bowling Green Leaders

Passing: Connor Bazelak (6-for-11, 69 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Connor Bazelak (6-for-11, 69 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Terion Stewart (19 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)

Terion Stewart (19 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Harold Fannin (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS, 1 TD)

Akron Leaders

Passing: Jeff Undercuffler (22-for-38, 234 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jeff Undercuffler (22-for-38, 234 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Daniel George (14 TAR, 7 REC, 74 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Akron 297 Total Yards 279 83 Passing Yards 234 214 Rushing Yards 45 0 Turnovers 4

Next Week's MAC Games

Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Favorite: -

