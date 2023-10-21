The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which features two games involving teams from the MEAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!