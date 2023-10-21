Week 8 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 8 college football schedule includes four games with Pac-12 teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.
Week 8 Pac-12 Results
Oregon 38 Washington State 24
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-19.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Oregon Leaders
- Passing: Bo Nix (18-for-25, 293 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Mar'Keise Irving (15 ATT, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Tez Johnson (7 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Washington State Leaders
- Passing: Cameron Ward (34-for-48, 438 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ward (11 ATT, 30 YDS)
- Receiving: Lincoln Victor (20 TAR, 16 REC, 161 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oregon
|Washington State
|541
|Total Yards
|495
|293
|Passing Yards
|438
|248
|Rushing Yards
|57
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 8 Pac-12 Games
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-27.5)
No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-17)
