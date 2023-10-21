West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|50.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|49.5
|-164
|+136
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- West Virginia has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Oklahoma State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
West Virginia & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|West Virginia
|To Win the Big 12
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
