Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 247 per game.

Ridder has tallied 1,380 passing yards this season (230 per game), including six passing TDs and six picks. With 75 yards on 20 attempts and two TDs, Ridder also has helped out on the ground.

Ridder vs. the Buccaneers

Ridder vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 224 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 224 PASS YPG / PASS TD Tampa Bay has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

Four players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Tampa Bay in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Buccaneers this season.

The 247 passing yards per game conceded by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have given up six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks eighth among NFL teams.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 211.5 (-115)

211.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Ridder Passing Insights

So far this year, Ridder has gone over his passing yards prop total in five of six opportunities.

The Falcons have passed 53.4% of the time and run 46.6% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Ridder's 6.8 yards per attempt rank 21st in the NFL.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in five of six games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 80.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Ridder has passed 24 times out of his 203 total attempts while in the red zone (47.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (50.0%) out of six opportunities.

Ridder has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five red zone carries for 18.5% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 28-for-37 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 19-for-31 / 191 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-32 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD

