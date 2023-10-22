When the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Drake London hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think London will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

London's 329 yards receiving (54.8 per game) lead all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted on 43 occasions, and has collected 26 receptions and two TDs.

In two of six games this season, London has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drake London Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0

Rep Drake London with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.