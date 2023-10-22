Today's Eredivisie schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Ajax playing FC Utrecht.

We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Utrecht vs Ajax

Ajax makes the trip to match up with FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Game Time: 6:15 AM ET

Favorite: Ajax (-110)

Ajax (-110) Underdog: FC Utrecht (+265)

FC Utrecht (+265) Draw: (+300)

Watch Excelsior Rotterdam vs PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle travels to take on Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

Favorite: Excelsior Rotterdam (+140)

Excelsior Rotterdam (+140) Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+180)

PEC Zwolle (+180) Draw: (+260)

Watch Heracles Almelo vs FC Twente Enschede

FC Twente Enschede is on the road to take on Heracles Almelo at Erve Asito in Almelo.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-180)

FC Twente Enschede (-180) Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+450)

Heracles Almelo (+450) Draw: (+340)

Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam travels to take on Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst in Deventer.

Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+120)

Go Ahead Eagles (+120) Underdog: Sparta Rotterdam (+215)

Sparta Rotterdam (+215) Draw: (+260)

