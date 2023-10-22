The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) will face off against NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons (3-3), on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 37 points has been set for the outing.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Buccaneers clash with the Falcons. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we list below.

Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Falcons have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

In five games this season, the Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter one time and have been behind four times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 1.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 3.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Falcons have won the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In five games this year, the Buccaneers have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up six points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of six games this year, the Falcons have lost the fourth quarter two times and won four times.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering six points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Falcons have been tied after the first half in one game and have been losing after the first half in five games.

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have been winning two times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Falcons have won the second half in four games, with a 3-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (1-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Buccaneers or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.