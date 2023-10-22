With the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Van Jefferson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson's stat line shows eight catches for 108 yards. He averages 21.6 yards per game, having been targeted 17 times.

Having played five games this year, Jefferson has not tallied a TD reception.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0

