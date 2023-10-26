The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) currently includes zero players. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 from Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Montrezl Harrell C Out Knee

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 227.5

