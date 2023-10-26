In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Georgia should have tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators square off at TIAA Bank Field.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1)

Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: CBS

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)

