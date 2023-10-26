Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, October 26, when the Georgia State Panthers and Georgia Southern Eagles square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Panthers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+1) Under (62.5) Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Eagles are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Two of the Eagles' six games have gone over the point total.

Georgia Southern games have had an average of 62.7 points this season, 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

The Panthers' ATS record is 5-1-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this year, Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread.

The Panthers have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under in Georgia State games this year is 6.7 fewer points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.3 24.3 39.8 22.8 22.3 26.3 Georgia State 30.9 22.9 31.3 25.3 30.3 19.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.