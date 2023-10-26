The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Georgia Southern sports the 72nd-ranked defense this season (373.6 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with a tally of 449 yards per game. Georgia State ranks 54th with 410.6 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 90th with 394.3 total yards given up per game on defense.

See how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Georgia State 449 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.6 (68th) 373.6 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (76th) 130.3 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (42nd) 318.7 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.6 (62nd) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 14 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (61st)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 2,122 yards (303.1 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 66.6% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 475 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

OJ Arnold has racked up 330 yards on 50 attempts, scoring three times.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 590 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 catches (out of 81 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 44 receptions totaling 466 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Queeley has racked up 22 catches for 222 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,632 passing yards (233.1 per game) while completing 69.5% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 368 yards (52.6 ypg) on 79 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 169 times for 852 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis' 561 receiving yards (80.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 34 catches on 50 targets with five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 478-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 36 targets.

Jacari Carter's 22 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 156 yards (22.3 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Southern or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.