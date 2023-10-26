The Georgia State Panthers are expected to win their matchup versus the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 26, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+1) Under (62.5) Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 25

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

So far this season, the Panthers have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this season, Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread.

In thePanthers' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Georgia State games this year is 6.7 fewer points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Eagles' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

In games it is played as 1-point favorites or more, Georgia Southern has an ATS record of 3-1.

Georgia Southern has had two games (out of six) hit the over this season.

The point total average for Georgia Southern games this season is 62.7, 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.3 24.3 39.8 22.8 22.3 26.3 Georgia State 30.9 22.9 31.3 25.3 30.3 19.7

