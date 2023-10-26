The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Offensively, Georgia Southern ranks 41st in the FBS with 32.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 61st in points allowed (373.6 points allowed per contest). With 410.6 total yards per game on offense, Georgia State ranks 54th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 90th, giving up 394.3 total yards per game.

Below in this article, we give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Georgia State Georgia Southern 410.6 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449 (34th) 394.3 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.6 (61st) 177 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (98th) 233.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (12th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 10 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (12th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,632 yards on 130-of-187 passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 368 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 169 times for 852 yards (121.7 per game) with 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis leads his squad with 561 receiving yards on 34 receptions with five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has 27 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 478 yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter's 22 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 156 yards (22.3 ypg).

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 2,122 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 66.6% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 475 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

OJ Arnold has racked up 330 yards on 50 attempts, scoring three times.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 590 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 catches (out of 81 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 44 passes for 466 yards (66.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Anthony Queeley has hauled in 22 receptions for 222 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

