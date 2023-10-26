Ahead of Week 9 of the college football schedule, let's go over our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the NEC stacks up against the competition.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

4-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 38-35 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Sacred Heart

@ Sacred Heart Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Merrimack

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

4-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 39-0 vs LIU Post

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)

@ Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

3. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 38-35 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

4. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-7 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: L 22-19 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Stonehill

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 22-19 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Wagner

@ Wagner Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

6. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 17-3 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: LIU Post

LIU Post Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. LIU Post

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 39-0 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.

@ Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Wagner

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-5 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 17-3 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Stonehill

Stonehill Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

