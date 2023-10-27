Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capela had 15 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-110 loss versus the Hornets.

Below we will look at Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks gave up 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 42 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Knicks allowed 13 made 3-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Clint Capela vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 26 10 8 1 0 1 1 1/20/2023 20 7 9 1 0 0 0 12/7/2022 22 13 11 0 0 1 0 11/2/2022 25 8 10 1 0 0 1

