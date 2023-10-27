The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) take the court against the New York Knicks (0-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 110 - Hawks 108

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)

Knicks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-2.0)

Knicks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.0

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks were the third-best squad in the NBA (118.4 points per game) last season. On defense, they were 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).

With 44.4 rebounds per game and 44.1 rebounds allowed, Atlanta was 10th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, last year.

The Hawks were 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) last season.

Last season, Atlanta was fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and ranked 14th in turnovers forced (13.5).

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, the Hawks were 24th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

