How to Watch the Hawks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (0-1) take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Hawks Injury Report
|Knicks vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Hawks Prediction
|Knicks vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks had given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- Last season, Atlanta had a 32-20 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Hawks ranked ninth.
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.
- When it scored more than 113.1 points last season, Atlanta went 36-22.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks scored 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).
- At home, the Hawks drained 10.7 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged on the road (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) as well.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wesley Matthews
|Out
|Calf
