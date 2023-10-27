Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Heard County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Heard County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Heard County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Temple High School at Heard County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Franklin, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.