If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Jasper County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Jasper County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Prince Avenue Christian School at Jasper County High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Monticello, GA
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gatewood Schools at Piedmont Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Monticello, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

