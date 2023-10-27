Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Ware County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Ware County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Statesboro High School at Ware County High School