Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Auburn Tigers (3-4) will meet a fellow SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-6.5)
|41.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-6.5)
|41.5
|-240
|+195
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Auburn vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Auburn has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Mississippi State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
