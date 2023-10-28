The Auburn Tigers (3-4) are favored by 6.5 points when they play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in SEC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 41.5 points.

Auburn ranks 103rd in total offense (337 yards per game) and 70th in total defense (372.4 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, Mississippi State is putting up 26.9 points per game (77th-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS on defense (25.7 points given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Auburn vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -6.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Looking to place a bet on Auburn vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Auburn Recent Performance

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -99-worst in total offense (291.7 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (471 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -57-worst in scoring offense (19.7 points per game) and -87-worst in scoring defense (34.3 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Auburn, who ranks -111-worst in passing offense (121.3 passing yards per game) and -97-worst in passing defense (281.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three games.

Although the Tigers rank -66-worst in run defense over the last three contests (189.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 170.3 rushing yards per game (94th-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Tigers have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three games, Auburn has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Three of Auburn's seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Auburn has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Bet on Auburn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn so far this season. He has 845 passing yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 259 yards (37 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 309 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Jay Fair's 241 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has registered 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught 21 passes for 184 yards (26.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Shane Hooks' eight grabs have turned into 106 yards and one touchdown.

Marcus Harris has four sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 22 tackles.

Eugene Asante is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 44 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks.

Jaylin Simpson leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 17 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.