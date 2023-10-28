Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Columbia County, Georgia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Grovetown High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Grovetown, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.