In the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Georgia vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+14.5) Over (49.5) Georgia 29, Florida 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 SEC Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 86.7% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have posted one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.

This season, four of the Bulldogs' seven games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Georgia games this season has been 52.4, 2.9 points higher than the total for this game.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Gators based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Gators' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The Gators have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Florida this season is 0.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.1 14 43.4 11.6 32 20 Florida 29.1 20 34.5 11 22 32

