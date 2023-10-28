Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tar Heels. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia Tech (+11.5)
|Under (64.5)
|North Carolina 34, Georgia Tech 25
Week 9 ACC Predictions
- Clemson vs NC State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Virginia vs Miami (FL)
Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 23.1% chance to win.
- So far this season, the Yellow Jackets have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year.
- Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The average over/under for Georgia Tech games this season is 9.0 less points than the point total of 64.5 for this outing.
North Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- The Tar Heels have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Tar Heels have four wins in six games against the spread this year.
- North Carolina has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites (0-2).
- There have been three Tar Heels games (out of six) that went over the total this year.
- North Carolina games this season have posted an average total of 58.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Yellow Jackets vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Carolina
|35.9
|22.4
|35.8
|23.2
|41.0
|24.0
|Georgia Tech
|29.7
|30.3
|32.7
|29.7
|25.3
|28.0
