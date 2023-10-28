The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) hit the road for an ACC battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

North Carolina ranks 65th in total defense this year (370.1 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 499.7 total yards per game. Georgia Tech ranks 36th in total yards per game (434.1), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 450.7 total yards conceded per contest.

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia Tech North Carolina 434.1 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 499.7 (14th) 450.7 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.1 (54th) 169.1 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (39th) 265.0 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.3 (10th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 1,835 yards on 133-of-223 passing with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 372 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has run for 465 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 13 catches, totaling 122 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 355 (50.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has 28 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 333 yards (47.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 247 reciving yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 2,249 yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 201 yards (28.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 770 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 117 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

J.J. Jones' leads his squad with 417 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 37 targets).

Nate McCollum has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 385 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devontez Walker has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 23 grabs for 321 yards, an average of 45.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

