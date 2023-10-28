After the second round of the Maybank Championship, Hye-jin Choi is in 20th at -6.

Looking to wager on Hye-jin Choi at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Choi has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Choi has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Choi has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Choi has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Choi will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -4 283 0 20 1 2 $716,647

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Choi will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,595 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 70th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which placed her in the 29th percentile of the field.

Choi shot better than 74% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Choi fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Choi recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Choi's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

At that most recent outing, Choi's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Choi finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Choi recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Choi's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

