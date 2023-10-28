Kansas State vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup.
Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-900
|+600
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-1050
|+660
FanDuel
Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
- Houston has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.
Kansas State & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
