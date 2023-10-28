Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Western Carolina Catamounts and Mercer Bears square off at 2:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Catamounts. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-15.8) 54.3 Western Carolina 35, Mercer 19

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 7-4-0 ATS last year.

Last year, eight Bears games went over the point total.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Catamounts games.

Bears vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 37.9 28.7 41.3 19 35.3 36 Mercer 23.6 23.5 31.8 16 15 39

