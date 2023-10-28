Roman Josi will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena. Does a wager on Josi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Roman Josi vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 23:46 on the ice per game.

Through seven games this season, Josi has yet to score a goal.

Josi has a point in three games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of seven games this season, Josi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Josi has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Josi has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Josi Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 7 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

