Following the second round of the Maybank Championship, Sei-young Kim is in eighth at -8.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+3000 Kim Odds to Win

Sei-young Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 14 rounds.

Kim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Kim has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -4 261 0 16 2 3 $639,368

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,003.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 22 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of par.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Kim was better than just 17% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , better than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Kim carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last competition, Kim had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Kim ended the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

