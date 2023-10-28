AAC opponents meet when the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) and the Rice Owls (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Tulane ranks 63rd in total offense (398.6 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (341.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Rice ranks 31st in the FBS with 34 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 84th with 27.4 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Key Statistics

Tulane Rice 398.6 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.3 (69th) 341.6 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (68th) 169.1 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.4 (124th) 229.4 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.9 (12th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,121 yards, completing 70.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 191 yards (27.3 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 619 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 494 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 47 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 332 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jha'Quan Jackson has compiled 19 receptions for 329 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has recored 2,173 passing yards, or 310.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.8% of his passes and has thrown 17 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Dean Connors' team-high 300 rushing yards have come on 50 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 171 yards across 47 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has racked up 613 receiving yards on 36 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 281 reciving yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

