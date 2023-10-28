UCF vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of the nation's most prolific running games battle when the UCF Knights (3-4) carry college football's fifth-ranked running game into a contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3), who have the No. 24 run game, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UCF vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UCF vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- UCF is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- West Virginia has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
UCF & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|West Virginia
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
