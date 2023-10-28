The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which includes five games involving teams from the Big Sky. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northern Colorado Bears at Montana Grizzlies 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Davis Aggies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Vandals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho State Bengals at Sacramento State Hornets 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

