The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 126-120 loss to the Knicks (his most recent game) Bogdanovic put up 16 points.

In this piece we'll break down Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Over 2.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-208)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the league.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 40 22 3 5 3 0 2

