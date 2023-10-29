Desmond Ridder has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have given up 237 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Ridder has thrown for 1,630 yards (232.9 per game) this year, connecting on 65.4% of his throws with six TD passes with six INTs. In addition, Ridder has compiled 113 yards on the ground (16.1 per game) on 26 carries. Ridder also has three rushing touchdowns.

Ridder vs. the Titans

Ridder vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tennessee this year.

Four players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has given up at least two passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Titans this season.

Ridder will play against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 237 passing yards per contest.

The Titans' defense ranks fourth in the league by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (six total passing TDs).

Falcons Player Previews

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 218.5 (-115)

218.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of seven opportunities this season.

The Falcons have passed 51.5% of the time and run 48.5% this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

With 228 attempts for 1,630 passing yards, Ridder is 16th in league play with 7.1 yards per attempt.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in five of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored nine of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (81.8%).

Ridder accounts for 43.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his total 228 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Ridder Rushing Insights

So far this season, Ridder has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

Ridder has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has nine red zone rushing carries (22.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-25 / 250 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 28-for-37 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 19-for-31 / 191 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

