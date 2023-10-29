The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Falcons vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Titans compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Titans.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Falcons have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

Atlanta has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each time.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Tennessee has entered five games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)



Tennessee (+2.5) The Falcons have put together a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-0).

Tennessee is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35)



Over (35) Atlanta and Tennessee combine to average 1.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 35 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.5 more points per game (38.5) than this game's over/under of 35 points.

Out of the Falcons' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

One of the Titans' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 232.9 6 16.1 3

Derrick Henry Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 70.8 3 19.5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.