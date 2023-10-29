Van Jefferson Week 8 Preview vs. the Titans
Atlanta Falcons receiver Van Jefferson will face the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Jefferson has nine receptions (while being targeted 19 times) for 113 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
Jefferson vs. the Titans
- Jefferson vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD
- Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.
- The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.
- One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.
- Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans concede 237 passing yards per contest.
- Opponents of the Titans have put up six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is fourth in the league in that category.
Falcons Player Previews
Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Titans
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)
Jefferson Receiving Insights
- In one of four games this season (25.0%), Jefferson has topped his receiving yards prop bet.
- He has been targeted 19 times this season, averaging 5.9 yards per target.
- Having played six games this season, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.
Jefferson's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Buccaneers
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|9/25/2023
|Week 3
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
