Will Van Jefferson Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 8?
Should you bet on Van Jefferson scoring a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Jefferson has posted nine catches for 113 yards this year. He has been targeted on 19 occasions, and averages 18.8 yards receiving.
- Having played six games this year, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.
Van Jefferson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|5
|4
|24
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|4
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|46
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|3
|2
|29
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|5
|0
Rep Van Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.