De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 29, Hunter posted 15 points and four steals in a 127-110 win against the Bucks.

Below we will break down Hunter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last season, giving up 115.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last year, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Timberwolves gave up 12.3 made three-pointers per contest last year, 16th in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 32 16 4 1 2 0 0 3/13/2023 36 15 2 2 1 1 0

