In the upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Juuso Parssinen to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

Parssinen has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).

Parssinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Parssinen's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.5 hits and 13.0 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

