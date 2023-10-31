The New York Knicks (1-2) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on October 31, 2023.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: MSG

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

Last season, the Knicks had a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents made.

New York went 29-15 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers finished 25th.

Last year, the Knicks averaged 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allowed.

New York had a 39-23 record last season when putting up more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot at a 48.8% clip from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks averaged.

Last season, Cleveland had a 39-19 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.

Cleveland put together a 33-12 record last season in games it scored more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, the Knicks averaged 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they did in away games (114.8).

In 2022-23, New York surrendered 113 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 113.2.

At home, the Knicks drained 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than in road games (13). However, they owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game at home last season, and 111.3 on the road.

At home, the Cavaliers allowed 105 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 108.8.

At home, the Cavaliers drained 11.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (11.3). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.6%) than away (36.8%).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Cavaliers Injuries