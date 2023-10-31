How to Watch the Predators vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) will host the Nashville Predators (4-4) on Tuesday, with the Canucks coming off a defeat and the Predators off a victory.
You can turn on ESPN+ and BSSO to catch the action as the Predators attempt to knock off the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Predators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|Canucks
|3-2 VAN
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 21 total goals (2.6 per game), 10th in the league.
- With 23 goals (2.9 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.5 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|8
|1
|6
|7
|7
|3
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|8
|4
|2
|6
|6
|11
|45.5%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|8
|4
|2
|6
|2
|10
|54.7%
|Luke Evangelista
|8
|1
|4
|5
|11
|3
|0%
|Roman Josi
|8
|1
|4
|5
|6
|0
|-
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 19 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Canucks' 31 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.4 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|8
|2
|11
|13
|3
|3
|48.9%
|J.T. Miller
|8
|4
|8
|12
|7
|3
|50.9%
|Brock Boeser
|8
|6
|3
|9
|7
|1
|0%
|Quinn Hughes
|8
|3
|5
|8
|3
|5
|-
|Filip Hronek
|8
|0
|7
|7
|10
|1
|-
